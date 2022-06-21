Letter: Reporter observes migrants flooding across border into Yuma

Daily Caller reporter Jorge Ventura was just in Yuma, AZ and stated, "We saw hundreds and hundreds. I encountered just in a couple of hours migrants from 11 different countries from Georgia, India, Russia, Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Brazil, Peru, Colombia, Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and even Afghanistan. And I ran into massive amount of groups of single males, which you don't really see down at the border." Border Patrol agents in Yuma related to Ventura that they are extremely frustrated and feel like Uber drivers, saying "We don't even do any border enforcement. We do border enrollment, just picking up migrants to get into processing centers and back and forth." Migrants are flooding into Yuma through a border wall "gap." In April, over 27,000 were encountered with most applying for some type of admission, i.e., asylum. Only 6% were expelled under Title 42. Since Biden's inauguration in January 2021, there have been over 288,000 apprehensions by Yuma Border Patrol agents, more than the entire Obama and Trump administrations combined.