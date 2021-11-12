 Skip to main content
Letter: Representative Paul Gosar
Every state seems to have one Congressional representative who has gone off the rails. CA has Devin Nunes, Texas has Louis Gohrmert, but we in Arizona may have one who tops them all—Paul Gosar. Gosar conspired with the January 6th insurrections to attack the Capitol building. He recently posted a meme that showed him killing another Representative and threatening the President with swords. He and his staff seem really proud of this meme. I wonder if they’d feel the same had some Democrat posted a meme threatening our former President with swords? I don’t think so. Rep. Gosar is so far from mainstream politics that his own brothers and sisters encourage his constituents to vote against him. Gosar is an embarrassment to our state, right along with the Cyber Ninjas. AZ is a beautiful state. It is a shame that its beauty is marred by the likes of Congressman Gosar.

Rick Smith

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

