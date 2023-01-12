Letter: Representative Rachel Jones walking out of Legislative Session

"Representative Rachel Jones, also a member of the Freedom Caucus, said on Twitter that she left during the governor's address because, "There are too many questions left unanswered, litigation still moving through the courts, and many concerns about the border, not pronouns."

"This is why I immediately left the House Floor after the start of the State of the State," Jones added. "I promised to be the voice of the people, and I will never break that promise."

Of course, Rep. Jones has the right to think and say anything she wants personally. But she took the oath to represent us people in District 17. That means she has to show up and deal with people with whom she disagrees. If she honestly cannot do that, then she can resign, and a person will be selected by law to show up and represent us in the House. She did not represent me when she walked out.