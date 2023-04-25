Related to this story

Letter: Lamb not fit for office

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb is another right-wing extremist hiding under a cowboy hat asking AZ voters to ignore the truth. Like Finchem, L…

Letter: Proposition 412

Voters should vote No on Proposition 412. Sami Hamed’s opinion column (April 14) is an excellent analysis of why we should oppose proposition …

