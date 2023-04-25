Newly-elected Representative Juan Ciscomani has appointed an Advisory Committee. The membership is large and broad, including representatives from CEOs, business owners, ranchers, educators and "job creators." As one of the millions of job creators in Arizona, I hoped I would be eligible for membership.

Sadly, I saw that representative "job creators" were not on the committee. True job creators are the everyday citizens who shop at stores and service industries, dealing with inflation, declining wages and other everyday issues. Without increased shoppers, no business owner would ever create more jobs. Don't think this is true? Just look at what the lack of customers did to the restaurant industry and many other businesses during the pandemic.