Letter: Reproductive choice

As a Libertarian, I support both personal and economic freedom. I am pro-school choice, pro-reproductive rights, pro-gun, pro-marijuana, pro-free markets, and pro-universal health care. So each major party has things I like and hate. How to decide? To say that I am disgusted with most of the bills coming out of the Republican controlled Arizona state government would be an understatement. Even if I have to lose school choice, I will vote straight Democratic to make abortion legal. But in the national races, I want the government to reign in spending. The best way to do so is to keep it divided. I will vote Republican for the House of Representatives, and hold my nose to vote for Mark Kelley for the Senate.