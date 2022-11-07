 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reproductive choice

  • Comments

As a Libertarian, I support both personal and economic freedom. I am pro-school choice, pro-reproductive rights, pro-gun, pro-marijuana, pro-free markets, and pro-universal health care. So each major party has things I like and hate. How to decide? To say that I am disgusted with most of the bills coming out of the Republican controlled Arizona state government would be an understatement. Even if I have to lose school choice, I will vote straight Democratic to make abortion legal. But in the national races, I want the government to reign in spending. The best way to do so is to keep it divided. I will vote Republican for the House of Representatives, and hold my nose to vote for Mark Kelley for the Senate.

Al Westerfield

Southwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News