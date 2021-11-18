Letter: Republican and covid

As undertakers shuttle between the hospitals and mortuaries, perhaps it is time to evaluate the anti-mask and anti-vaccine mandate policies that our governor Ducey, and many Republicans support. As of a few days ago, Arizona with a population of over 7 million has a death rate of 21,736 . The country of Israel has a population of over 8.8 million, but its deaths from covid stands at 8,148. The comparisons clearly show the abject failure of Republican politicians to protect the state. The Republicans should consider changing its party emblem from the elephant to the hearse.
Mark Elliott
Green Valley
