Letter: Republican Candidates Lack Answers

Arizona Republican candidates for Governor and the U.S. Congress complain that Biden caused high inflation and “opened” the Southern Borders to drug dealers. Setting aside whether those complaints have factual merit, what is striking is the failure of Republican candidates to propose any solution for these problems. What will they do to bring inflation, a worldwide problem caused in large part by corporate profit taking, under control? Who knows?

What will they do about immigration? Declare an invasion on the Arizona border and further militarize it? They did that for four years and people still came. They will continue to come until there is legislation passed which addresses the complex issues that drive people to our border. Republicans have shown no interest in doing that hard legislative work.

Arizona’s Republican candidates are masking their lack of any realistic policies about these important issues by repeating the Big Lie that Trump won in 2020 and pounding on divisive culture war issues. Republicans are the party of chaos, not solutions.

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley