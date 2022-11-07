 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Republican Candidates Lack Answers

  • Comments

Arizona Republican candidates for Governor and the U.S. Congress complain that Biden caused high inflation and “opened” the Southern Borders to drug dealers. Setting aside whether those complaints have factual merit, what is striking is the failure of Republican candidates to propose any solution for these problems. What will they do to bring inflation, a worldwide problem caused in large part by corporate profit taking, under control? Who knows?

What will they do about immigration? Declare an invasion on the Arizona border and further militarize it? They did that for four years and people still came. They will continue to come until there is legislation passed which addresses the complex issues that drive people to our border. Republicans have shown no interest in doing that hard legislative work.

Arizona’s Republican candidates are masking their lack of any realistic policies about these important issues by repeating the Big Lie that Trump won in 2020 and pounding on divisive culture war issues. Republicans are the party of chaos, not solutions.

People are also reading…

Eileen Hollowell

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Arizona Justices

As you fill out your early mail-in ballots, remember the importance of Arizona justices. One can see how SCOTUS and Trump's judge Aileen Canno…

Letter: CFSD Propositions

The Catalina Foothills School District community has a long history of supporting bonds to build and maintain our schools and small but vital …

Letter: Greg Taylor for PCC

Those folks who serve on local governing and non-profit boards do so without financial compensation and often without appreciation. They face …

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News