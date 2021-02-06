Letter: Republican censure

In Arizona right now we have a raging pandemic, there is not enough vaccine, and our vaccination reservation system is overwhelmed. In other words, we have a public health crisis of enormous proportions. And what is our state legislature doing? It is busy censuring Gov. Ducey, Cindy McCain and Jeff Flake for defending our election process and our constitution instead of showing loyalty to Donald Trump in his effort to steal the election. Really? This is what they are spending their time on? They should be ashamed of themselves. With all the economic and health problems we are facing at the moment this is their main concern? We need to get our house in order and our legislators need to do what they were sent to Phoenix to do; promote the general welfare of their constituents, we the people. They should do their jobs.
Dale Charkow
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.