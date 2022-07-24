 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republican domination

The Republican's are doing it again, trying to take over the United States as we know them now and making laws,ie, florida making it a law that college professors and students HAVE to register their political affiliation or the colleges and universities will lose Florida state funding. And states passing laws, in their Amerika, where women seeking health care cannot cross state lines.

This flies in the face of all that makes America a great nation. Freedom from religion, freedom to travel across this great nation, and freedom of the press(read media), and a multitude of lifestyles we as Americans enjoy. Be very aware Republicans are out to make sure you do it their way and have the supreme court to make us obey.

Larry Huff

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

