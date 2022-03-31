Letter: Republican follies

Republicans are at it again. They ignore real problems like homelessness, climate change and refugees. Those problems are hard!
Instead they take non-problems, act like they are crisis's and then dream up solutions so they look like they are doing something.
There is no voter fraud, CRT making white children feel guilty, lack of citizens carrying guns or now men changing into women to steal the glory and prize money.
Republican legislators should get to work and quit being lazy publicity hounds.
Robert McNeil
Midtown
