Letter: Republican Hypocrisy Never Ending
I continue to be amazed and distressed by the never ending hypocrisy of the Republican Party. This time it is the move to legislate a business owner be forced to do business with an unmasked person and be fined if she/he doesn't as punishment. I'm reminded of the wedding cake case where the baker refused to bake a wedding cake for a gay couple. This went to court. I believe it was a narrow margin but the baker won/the business owner was allowed to choose who he did business with. So what is the difference here? Can you have it both ways? Apparently, Republicans think so. That being said, we are still battling Covid. I applaud those businesses who are requiring masks for the safety of their employees and the community.

Sharon Winderl

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

