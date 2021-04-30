Letter: Republican Hypocrisy

As a life-long centrist/moderate, voting for both Republicans and Democrats, I don't understand many of today's Republicans. They reject well-founded government advocacy for masks and vaccinations, thereby risking misery and death for millions of Americans. How can they claim to love America if they don't love Americans enough to help us all be safe and healthy? On the other hand, they demand government intrusion into every woman's personal reproductive health decisions. Isn't this the definition of hypocrisy?
Moreover, our Arizona Republican lawmakers vehemently reject Federal interference into our AZ state laws, while they force excessive state interference with our own local laws, even for charter cities. Examples include gun safety and voting, More hypocrisy?
Adrienne Kleiboemer
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.