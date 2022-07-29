 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republican Masters is well-named

Dear Editor:

In a Los Angeles Times opinion column by Jean Guerrero of July 25th, there is a discussion of Republican U.S. Senate candidate Blake Masters. Masters is a protege of high tech billionaire Peter Thiel, and Thiel is an advocate of a surveillance state (like China) wherein the common people will serve their betters, as the commoners are closely monitored.

Masters is mouthing the usual Trumpist "build the wall" rhetoric, when in fact, he would be a mouthpiece for Northern California billionaire Thiel. In short "Masters" is a good name for this candidate, given his aspiration to be a master with many servants. This is just a timely warning.

Very Truly Yours,

Richard C. Sipan

Richard Sipan

Green Valley

