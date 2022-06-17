 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republican Political Ads

Unfortunately I have come to expect Republican political ads to sell fear. This year they are all telling me that we are overrun by undocumented immigrants and that 90% are real criminals. They are also telling me that drug lords have completely taken over our state. However, this year things have gone to a new low. Juan Ciscomani is telling me that, OMG, schools are not teaching anything that is good about America. Really Juan? One would hope that our schools should teach the truth. We as Americans were good many times but we were also extremely bad at other times.

We have treated Native Americans, Black American citizens, Chinese American citizens, Japanese American citizens, Jewish American Citizens and LGBTQ America citizens with nothing but hate. We murdered them, enslaved them, jailed them and discriminated against them all because we thought that we were better.

Don't tell me that we need to make America great again by telling me that we should not tell the truth about America!

Lyle Marcks

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

