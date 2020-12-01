 Skip to main content
Letter: Republican refusal to recognize Pima County voters
Letter: Republican refusal to recognize Pima County voters

Tim Stellar had an excellent Sunday column regarding why the certification vote only garnered support from Democratic supervisors.

After previously reading the news article about the 3-2 vote, where there was no mention why it wasn’t unanimous, Stellar’s column explained the tortured, illogical reasoning of both Steve Christy and Ally Miller the 2 Republican members.

Thanks again for bringing to light the complete indifference these 2 members had to the will of Pima County voters.

Sent from my iPad

David Bash

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

