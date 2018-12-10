I am a native and have lived in Arizona most of my life - 63 years. For the most part Arizona has been a Republican led state. The recent concern over additional automobile registration fees demonstrates the fault of how Republicans cut taxes. Republicans cut taxes on corporations and wealthy individuals in the belief that money will be reinvested in the economy.
That has not happened to any great extent since "cutting taxes" became a large part of the Republican mantra during the Reagan presidency. What does happen is corporations use that money to buy back stock, invest in cheaper overseas factories, and inflate the wages of corporate officers. Then cities and states increase or create "fees" to help pay for essential services that no longer are covered by income taxes. Meanwhile the middle class continues to shrink and the number of working poor increases.
Kalvin Smith
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.