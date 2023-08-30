I was fascinated by the quote by Nick Myers in the story entitled "Tucson Electric Power's new solar customers to see lower credits." He said, "If an industry that is 15 or 20 years old cannot survive without a subsidy, how bad of a business model is that?"

Obviously Nick Myers has not heard of the following industries:

1) The nuclear power generation industry

2) The oil and gas industry

3) The home-owner industry where renters subsidize the federal home mortgage interest deduction

As for state-wide corporate industries subsidies how about:

1) The charter school industry that will cost Arizona taxpayers $900 million in the next fiscal year

2) The state's agricultural and homebuilding industries as it pertains to water

3) TEP's high 9.55% return on equity for its latest price hike.

I guess the only requirements of a Republican candidate for the Arizona Corporation Commission is to be someone who is ignorant of real world politics and economics and is easily manipulated by those receiving subsidies.

Matt Somers

Midtown