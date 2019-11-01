I am shocked to see that the Chairman of the Pima County Republican Party wrote in an October 30 editorial: “We reserve the right to act to nullify this City of Tucson election.” He is referring to the one scheduled on November 5, which has not happened yet.
One would think that overturning a lawful election would be based on factual evidence of fraud. Instead, his basis of objection is the design of the mail-in ballot envelope, which hasn’t changed in years, which allows Postal workers and County Recorder officials to see the party of the voter (although, not their actual vote). In fact, in Pima County, there has never been an accusation of voter suppression by Postal workers, nor by County Recorder employees.
May I be so bold to suggest that our political leaders should instead publicly honor and uphold our lawfully conducted elections and abide by their results, and work on envelope design prior to the mailing. This applies at the local and national levels.
Charles Kaplan
North side
