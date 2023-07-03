As an educator, I know a little about infantile behavior among students, but I cannot stomach the same among adults especially when they act like bullies. Unfortunately, Republicans like Kari Lake and now Abe Hamadeh – never to forget former Pres. Trump, the biggest kid in that cesspool – stubbornly fight against reality and demand ever-new attention by the courts because they lost in the election. Granted, Hamadeh lost by a tiny number of votes, but the results are what they are and cannot be changed by yet another recount. As far as I remember, we all get one ballot, so when these kids scream and holler that they really won counter to all evidence, should we then not question similarly the wins by Republican candidates in other races as well? All this boils down to utter hypocrisy and childish behavior However, since the lawyers make big bucks in all this braggadocio, politics will continue to be infantilized, and this is at a time when adult issues have to be addressed.