Letter: Republican War Against AZ School System
Headline follows after headline; the AZ school system is under severe attack by the Republicans. If they could, they would shut down virtually all public schools and abandon the majority of the young generation. Of course, they don’t want to face an educated youth who might not vote for their outdated, capitalistic, and power-hungry policies favoring only old white male Christians. Budget cuts, teacher shortages, lack of learning materials, you name it; all the results of the Republican leadership. Ironically, they can try to hold the young people back for now, but time is working against them. The way how AZ public schools are treated by our government would amount to a case of child abuse. Animal shelters receive, relatively speaking, more funding than our kids. If they make it to college, they tend to be woefully underprepared, but not by their own fault. Our Gov. has huge responsibilities for the young generation, but Ducey is failing in that regard completely, quite intentionally so, against the voters' demands.

Albrecht Classen

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

