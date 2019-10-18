I just returned from Boston, where my son, a solar panel salesman, relocated to after the Arizona Corporation Commission dealt a death blow to Solar City in Arizona. Business is booming in Massachusetts.
By obliterating net-metering, the Republican pro-business Corporation Commission showed their allegiance to Arizona monopolies.
By law, TEP is granted a monopoly in Tucson.
Net-metering meant individual homeowners who installed solar panels at their expense were partners with TEP.
Homeowners should receive a fair price for energy they provide to TEP's grid. Some, like me, argue that the price TEP pays for customer-generated power is not fair, as all the costs of production are paid for by the customer. Yet the customers aren't paid even half what TEP charges for the energy the customer generates.
Nevertheless, the ACC saw fit to put Solar City out of business.
And you thought Republicans were pro-business!
mansur johnson
Northwest side
