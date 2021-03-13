 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans are voters too
Letter: Republicans are voters too

Arizona legislators, why are you making it harder for Republicans to vote? My family wants to continue getting our ballots by mail, without having to keep checking to see if we have been dropped from the “permanent” list. We also want to return our ballots by mail as we have in the past, without needing to find a notary or trekking across town to hand deliver our “mail-in” ballots to some government office.

We certainly don’t want to be forced to stand in long lines to vote, which seems to be your plan. Going to the polls means changing schedules, making complicated travel plans, and taking long hours out of our day by the time it’s all said and done. For some of my family members voting in person is no longer even a possibility.

We used to think you wanted our votes, being our elected representatives and all, but now we are beginning to wonder. Stop making voting so difficult for us.

Lorene McLaughlin

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

