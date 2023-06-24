Republicans in the legislature are up in arms over a democrat hiding their bibles. After producing fake ballots, denying the election results, and covering up for Trump they needed those bibles to soothe their troubled souls. Praise the lord they found the right person to blame for losing their bibles 'The Bible Hider'. Armed with the belief such behavior will not go unpunished, they sued! Now they're asking Trump to be forgiven for what he's done believing it's not as egregious as hiding bibles.