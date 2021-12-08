 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Republicans Hate Local Control
View Comments

Letter: Republicans Hate Local Control

  • Comments

Arizona Republican don't like the federal government telling them what to do, but they LOVE forcing local governments to do exactly what they want, with the usual threats of withholding funds.

Now state senator Michelle Ugenta-Rita wants to force school boards to hold partisan elections. (Dec. 6, "Bill Aimed at School Boards.") Never mind that the Arizona Supreme Court already declared that the state cannot tell charter cities like Tucson how to run their elections. Donald Trump proved that Republicans don't give a hoot about court rulings.

Before you vote for a Republican next year, remember that Republicans only want to govern by threats and intimidation, never seeking common ground or compromise. They want to tell you what to do with your school, your body, and your local government, while complaining about federal intrusion. Why don't they rename themselves the Hypocrite Party and exhibit a small degree of honesty?

John Vornholt

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Police Brutality

Watching the video of the off-duty Tucson Police officer pin a woman and her daughter to the ground in the parking lot of Cullinary Dropout wa…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News