Letter: Republicans Hate Local Control

Arizona Republican don't like the federal government telling them what to do, but they LOVE forcing local governments to do exactly what they want, with the usual threats of withholding funds.
Now state senator Michelle Ugenta-Rita wants to force school boards to hold partisan elections. (Dec. 6, "Bill Aimed at School Boards.") Never mind that the Arizona Supreme Court already declared that the state cannot tell charter cities like Tucson how to run their elections. Donald Trump proved that Republicans don't give a hoot about court rulings.
Before you vote for a Republican next year, remember that Republicans only want to govern by threats and intimidation, never seeking common ground or compromise. They want to tell you what to do with your school, your body, and your local government, while complaining about federal intrusion. Why don't they rename themselves the Hypocrite Party and exhibit a small degree of honesty?
John Vornholt
Northeast side
