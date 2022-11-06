 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans Have No Solutions

If Republicans win in this election, they plan to cut taxes for the ultra-wealthy, again! They claim that will reduce inflation. We know how well that worked for the UK last month (inflation increased, the British pound tanked, and the economy is in shambles; their Prime Minister had to resign).

We also know cutting taxes for the wealthy has starved funding for police, fire, and education. We can’t fight crime, solve homelessness, and meet community needs without tax revenue.

Cutting taxes for the wealthy is the Republicans’ only solution to everything. It does not work. Vote against Republicans.

In addition to huge tax cuts for billionaires, Republican State Legislators had the audacity to overturn the law we passed in 2018 preventing private/church school vouchers from draining public school funding. The new voucher law is another tax cut for the wealthy at the expense of public schools. Vote against Republicans. They do not represent our interests.

Lisa Wolfe

North side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

