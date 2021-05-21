 Skip to main content
Letter: Republicans in lala land
Letter: Republicans in lala land

Arizona Republican legislators and Gov. Ducey must live in an alternative reality. Arizonans have clearly voted to support public education. Yet Republicans are pushing a flat tax that would nullify the surtax voters approved on high income earners to support public education. A flat tax promotes income inequality. The effects of a 2.5% tax on someone making minimum wage is a much larger burden than on the wealthy. Republicans are punishing lower and middle income Arizonans to benefit the rich.

The “fraud it” going on in Phoenix is another example of Republican leadership living in lala land. Multiple audits of ballots were conducted by qualified people, including Republican local officials. Ducey certified the election. Yet we are the butt of international jokes because Republican leaders are slaves to the big lie. And don't get me started on voter suppression bills they’ve passed after the cleanest election in Arizona history.

Gail Kamaras

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

