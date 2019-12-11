The depths the GOP will sink to in order to defend the indefensible knows no bounds.
The Republicans on the House Judiciary committee are embarrassing themselves and their party by subjugating themselves in front of the country for a two-bit grifter conman. Any and all ridiculous nonsense, no matter how inane and untrue, to justify their Dear Leader selling out our national security and abandoning our allies.
And now we're hearing more and more Senators spouting the lies the party is demanding from them. Do they have no shame?
Sen. Martha McSally needs to stand for the rule of law and her oath to the Constitution. If she has any shred of honor left, she will vote to remove Trump when he is impeached.
If not, she needs to pack her bags and get out.
Dana Kidder
East side
