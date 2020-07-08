Letter: Republicans, not masks, restrict our freedoms
I find it ironic that all the patriotic events we would normally be enjoyingek such as the 4th of July celebrations, major league baseball, the NBA playoffs, music concerts, summer movies, community picnics and markets, travel to visit family and friends, and many other cherished American activities, were shut down because Republicans like President Trump and Governor Ducey, failed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. True patriots do not restrict our freedoms like this; they do what is necessary, like social distancing and wearing a mask in pubic, to protect our right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Remember when you vote in November the failed Republican policies that denied you these freedoms.

Jeff Stone

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

