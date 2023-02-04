So, Republican Paul Gosar wants to investigate General Mark Milley, the United States Chief of Staff, calling him a "traitor". General Milley, according to a book, called China's military equivalent on October 30, 2020 to reassure China that the US did not have any intentions of militarily striking China. Milley then called January 8, 2021, to reassure China that the United States was not politically unsteady after the January 6th attempted coup by President Donald Trump.

Since the Cuban Missile Crisis of 1962, the concern of those countries with nuclear weapons has been to not cause an accidental use of nuclear weapons. Since 1963 the United States, and now Russia, have continued to use the "hotline", now an email, to reassure each other of intentions of the politics in each country. According to Wikipedia, since 2007 Bejing has such a "hotline" with both the United States and with Russia.