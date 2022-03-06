 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicans: The Freedom Party
The Arizona Republicans in the Legislature are working overtime for your “freedoms.” Thanks to proposals coming out almost daily we will be free to NOT choose how many children we elect to have (no abortions—for any reason, no day after pills, no sex education); free to vote ONLY on Election Day (goodbye mail-in ballots, early voting, drop boxes); free to NOT spend money on bothersome public education (vouchers, budget limits); free to DENY democratic representation (gerrymandering, dark money); free to IGNORE reality (conspiracy theories, Q-anon, phony voter fraud allegations).

Where does it end? Which side are you on?

Norman Epstein, MD

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

