Letter: Republicans Vote to Limit Free Speech
Letter: Republicans Vote to Limit Free Speech

Blocking the use of public funds for what he calls “critical race theory’’ Governor Ducey is quoted as saying, ““I am not going to waste public dollars on lessons that imply the superiority of any race and hinder free speech . . .’’ Recipients of state funds will be prohibited from saying anything suggesting there is a history of racism in this country or that institutional racism exists and results in discrimination against racial and ethnic minorities to the benefit of non-minorities.

Does anyone else see the irony in prohibiting free speech to avoid hindering free speech? What Governor Ducey and the Republican controlled legislature are saying is that it is against the law to say things they don’t agree with and withholding state funds as a punishment. When it comes time to vote during the next election, remember which party is willing to take away your First Amendment Rights.

James Burchell

East side

