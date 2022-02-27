Letter: Republicans wake-up call

As a lifelong independent voter, I am fearful for our country. Our system depends on two viable political parties to bring balance to our government. At the ballot box we resolve issues that are developed, debated and analyzed in campaigns. Say what you will about either ideology, injection of bogus issues and distraction from real ones is bad for us. Independent voters want and need the real issues of today developed, debated and solutions offered. And Independent voters make the decisions because neither party has a majority themselves.
Republicans have a great supply of competent, knowledgeable and principled potential candidates, but they face attack by Trump and thus a hard uphill battle in their own party.
Arizona Republicans need to remember that independent voters decide elections. Voting in a party primary needs to be based on ELECTABILITY and PRINCIPLES not "venting your spleen", or worse yet Trump. Arizona Republicans need to concentrate on our many real issues, and they desperately need to see the backside of this looser.
Richard Eaton
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.