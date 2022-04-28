 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Republicas work hard for smaller government-One Man

Millions of Americans feel afraid about what is going on in our country. Rational people hope for the sanity we once had, where our duly elected Democratic and Republican representatives actually expressed our wishes. Once, they would sit in small, smoke-filled rooms, drinking whiskey, on the Capitol’s lower level, and trade favors - compromising. ‘You support this bill, and I’ll support yours.’ Comity existed. While there were disagreements, these representatives knew they owed their allegiance and reelection to the people, no one else (in most cases).

It’s sad, but that is no longer true. The people no longer govern. American democracy is an illusion. Fascism is here.

Since the days of Newt Gingrich, Republicans have been taken over by big business. A look at Federal and State laws, especially in Arizona, will show that most passed legislation benefits big business and the wealthy, while the ‘poor common citizen’ is unheard, unneeded, and unwanted. These include voting rights, abortion/choice, education, oil, insurance, medical care, seniors and guns.

Sheldon Metz

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

