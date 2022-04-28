Letter: Republicas work hard for smaller government-One Man

Millions of Americans feel afraid about what is going on in our country. Rational people hope for the sanity we once had, where our duly elected Democratic and Republican representatives actually expressed our wishes. Once, they would sit in small, smoke-filled rooms, drinking whiskey, on the Capitol’s lower level, and trade favors - compromising. ‘You support this bill, and I’ll support yours.’ Comity existed. While there were disagreements, these representatives knew they owed their allegiance and reelection to the people, no one else (in most cases).