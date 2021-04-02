 Skip to main content
Letter: Repurpose the Golf Course
Letter: Repurpose the Golf Course

Reid Park is the closest place that represents a “commons,” defined as land that belongs to the whole community. Parks as commons mean that they are places of open access managed through our democracy. Unlike the zoo, you don’t need money to enjoy the park. It’s not a fenced-in space even though there are rules people must follow to keep the place beautiful. Parks are invaluable because they give us release from the stress and injustices of commercialism. A park’s value can’t be measured in terms of dollars.

During our global climate emergency, having a green space and old trees, as we see on Barnum Hill at Reid Park, shouldn’t be destroyed. Instead, I suggest it is time to stop playing golf at Reid Park. Expand the zoo there. But with the majority of the land, start planting fruit trees and growing organic gardens to feed people who are in dire need of better nutrition, therapeutic activities, and learning urban farming skills.

Libby Hubbard

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

