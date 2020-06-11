Letter: Request Gov. Ducey to mandate face masks in public
View Comments

Letter: Request Gov. Ducey to mandate face masks in public

Tired of your life being at risk due to others not wearing face masks out in public? Daily I see letters to the editor complaining about the face mask issue. Unfortunately, these letters have very little chance of making an impact, only a small percentage of people get the newspaper and chances are those people that think this virus is no big deal are not going to be swayed by your letter. The only person that can truly make a difference is Governor Ducey. He alone has the power to require face masks.

The rate of infection is rapidly increasing in Arizona, hospital beds are maxed out, and short of a vaccine, the only thing that can prevent infections and deaths is locking down the state again or requiring face masks. If you want to make a difference contact Governor Ducey. He is the audience you need.

Glenda Wood

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News