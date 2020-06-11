Letter: Request Gov. Ducey to mandate face masks in public

Tired of your life being at risk due to others not wearing face masks out in public? Daily I see letters to the editor complaining about the face mask issue. Unfortunately, these letters have very little chance of making an impact, only a small percentage of people get the newspaper and chances are those people that think this virus is no big deal are not going to be swayed by your letter. The only person that can truly make a difference is Governor Ducey. He alone has the power to require face masks.
The rate of infection is rapidly increasing in Arizona, hospital beds are maxed out, and short of a vaccine, the only thing that can prevent infections and deaths is locking down the state again or requiring face masks. If you want to make a difference contact Governor Ducey. He is the audience you need.
Glenda Wood
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
