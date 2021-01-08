Letter: Requiem for a Carrier

Wednesday morning, I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my longtime Arizona Daily Star carrier and friend, Mr. Michael Soto. While the previous carrier had performed his job well, Michael became the 'all-time champion' of newspaper carriers. As someone who also rises in the early morning darkness, I admired his consistency and work ethic. On the occasions when I caught up with him, usually around 4-4:30 a.m., he was always pleasant and friendly. As he headed out the driveway, I always told him, "I love your work!" In his own way, performing a mundane, but important routine every day, he was inspiring in his dedication. If it wasn't for dedicated carriers like Michael, I would not maintain a subscription. I will certainly miss, but never forget him!
Joe Billings
Vail
