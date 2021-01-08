 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Requiem for a Carrier
View Comments

Letter: Requiem for a Carrier

Wednesday morning, I was shocked and saddened to learn of the sudden passing of my longtime Arizona Daily Star carrier and friend, Mr. Michael Soto. While the previous carrier had performed his job well, Michael became the 'all-time champion' of newspaper carriers. As someone who also rises in the early morning darkness, I admired his consistency and work ethic. On the occasions when I caught up with him, usually around 4-4:30 a.m., he was always pleasant and friendly. As he headed out the driveway, I always told him, "I love your work!" In his own way, performing a mundane, but important routine every day, he was inspiring in his dedication. If it wasn't for dedicated carriers like Michael, I would not maintain a subscription. I will certainly miss, but never forget him!

Joe Billings

Vail

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Support the zoo

Yes, the zoo expansion will remove some green space from Reid Park. However, we humans have removed a ton more green space and suitable habita…

Local-issues

Letter: Bill Walton

I just KNOW that 2021 is going to be a better year....the first POSITIVE thing will be the LACK of Bill Walton! I don't see him scheduled to '…

Local-issues

Letter: Invest in Ed

Governor Ducey continues his march to defy the will of the voters by opposing the voter-approved Invest in Education initiative. Presumably, h…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News