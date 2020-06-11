Letter: REQUIRE MASKS

There are a number of responsible places of business that require masks for entry. I will patronize them. There are others in my neighborhood which do not, e.g. Safeway and Le Buzz. I will not patronize them and neither will my friends. Unless, those unthinking establishments in Tucson don't begin soon to require masks for entry, my patronage - read "money" will be going elsewhere.
Dennis Winsten
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
