Letter: REQUIRE MASKS
View Comments

Letter: REQUIRE MASKS

There are a number of responsible places of business that require masks for entry. I will patronize them. There are others in my neighborhood which do not, e.g. Safeway and Le Buzz. I will not patronize them and neither will my friends. Unless, those unthinking establishments in Tucson don't begin soon to require masks for entry, my patronage - read "money" will be going elsewhere.

Dennis Winsten

Northeast side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News