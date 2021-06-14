Letter: Require proof of vaccination

Re: the May 30 article "Vaccine passports? Bring 'em on."
I am a 78 year old with COPD, my husband is 83 with COPD and awaiting heart valve replacement. We are fully vaccinated. We are otherwise healthy and active. I have great anxiety going into a supermarket, drug store, even physician's offices that are posted as allowing fully vaccinated people to enter without a mask. At the doctor's office I was not asked if I was fully vaccinated. I look around at the individuals there who are without mask and wonder if truth prevails. Honestly I wanted to ask each one without a mask to show me their vaccination card. I carry mine with me all the time. I do not enter busy establishments without a mask. I just can't do it. I want to trust people but I cannot bring myself to believe that individuals today care about their neighbor enough to mask up if unvaccinated, especially
when knowing that anti=vaxxers are organized and out there in the community. I support Renee Horton's stance to require proof.
Bette Cochefski
East side
