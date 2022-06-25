 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Required EV Charging

Re: the June 12 article "Proposed EV rules called too aggressive."

I saw in the Star that our City Council is preparing to require electric vehicle (EV) charging stations be either pre-wired or installed on new business parking areas. Of course, the cost of this is passed on to customers. So now I must help pay for the charging station for the expensive, government subsidized, EVs for rich people. I must have moved while on was on vacation. This is the type of action supporting the rich I would expect of a one-party Republican City Council, not our one-party Democratic, peoples, City Council. The rich people could actually either ride the dreaded 'public transportation' or charge the limo before they go out.

David Germain

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

