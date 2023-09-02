Regarding the above article I constantly think about what we did to the Native Americans. They owned the whole country. We killed their people, burned their villages, raped their women, and forced then to live on god forsaken land. Now the US has refused to give them water that was promised them years ago. If you think about it the worst part of the article is we are still persecuting them. Isn’t it sad that we are still doing this to the first citizens of America.