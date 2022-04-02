 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Reset Elementary Focus

  • Comments

How can we educate the public on how to correctly approach early childhood education? Better focused pressure from the public may lead to rethinking by school boards and administrators, more flexibility for teachers and less pressure all round.

Age/grade related norms are a killer. Education is a life long endeavor, built on a base of sufficient 3Rs capacity, whenever achieved. Staying with your age group papers over achievement that didn't happen, for whatever reasons. Realistic expectations should be the focus, along with avoiding stigma and blame.

Maybe try blended 2-3 or 2-3-4 grade groups where base 3R minimums are sought for all students (not including special needs) over 2 or 3 years. This would allow for a more elastic curriculum, reducing the pressure on teachers and avoiding the stigma of holding students back for artificial non-achievement. Get your base level reading/writing/math skills whenever you can, however long it takes, but get them before moving on. Trade left behind for haven't got it yet.

Donald Ijams

People are also reading…

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles
Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Abortion Bill

The Senate passed SB1164 which bans all abortions after 15 weeks with no exception for rape or incest, or protection of the fetus or mother af…

Letter: tucsonan trump bashers

To all you tucson trump bashers: How do you like your $5.00 gas price? How do you like your S W gas & Tucson electric Bills? Are you enjoy…

Letter: abortion/transgender

As a woman, Arizona resident, and a USA citizen, I am repulsed by our cruel and wholly ignorant state legislators. It is my right, to my life,…

Comments may be used in print.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News