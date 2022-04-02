Letter: Reset Elementary Focus

How can we educate the public on how to correctly approach early childhood education? Better focused pressure from the public may lead to rethinking by school boards and administrators, more flexibility for teachers and less pressure all round.

Age/grade related norms are a killer. Education is a life long endeavor, built on a base of sufficient 3Rs capacity, whenever achieved. Staying with your age group papers over achievement that didn't happen, for whatever reasons. Realistic expectations should be the focus, along with avoiding stigma and blame.

Maybe try blended 2-3 or 2-3-4 grade groups where base 3R minimums are sought for all students (not including special needs) over 2 or 3 years. This would allow for a more elastic curriculum, reducing the pressure on teachers and avoiding the stigma of holding students back for artificial non-achievement. Get your base level reading/writing/math skills whenever you can, however long it takes, but get them before moving on. Trade left behind for haven't got it yet.

Donald Ijams

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

