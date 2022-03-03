 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: residential exempt wells
Re: the Jan. 31 article “Desalination? Toilet-to-tap? Arizona will consider all.”

Regarding the recent letter about exempt residential wells, just because the amount allowed to pump is 35 gallons/minute doesn’t mean that all such wells can produce that amount. Our well produces 11 gal/min. That cannot be sustained as it recharges slowly through decomposed granite. Our 5 gal/minute pump with restricting valve cuts it to only 3 gal/min., much less than 1/10 of the allowable amount. We pump into a storage tank which shuts off the well when full. In winter it seldom runs at all. According to a past article in the Star most potable Arizona water, about 92%, is used by mines and agriculture. They use more than most Arizona cities combined. Compared to them, residential exempt wells use an insignificant amount. To conserve water fight the Rosemont and Oak Flat mine proposals and new large scale housing projects such as Vigneto.

Matt Finstrom

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

