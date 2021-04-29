Letter: Resiliency and Sustainability go Hand-In-Hand for Ranchers

With Earth Day on my mind, I want to share what sustainability means to me.
As a rancher in San Simon, business owner, and conservationist, my answer is grounded in the definition of resilience: the capacity to recover quickly. Ranchers in the West face extreme drought conditions, increasing temperatures, and intense wildfire seasons.
These climate factors stress not only livestock numbers and business finances but also wildlife and a landscape's ability to remain healthy. For example, our cattle graze in a carefully managed plan, with water sources also available to wildlife, so that the healthy cattle, forages, and wildlife can co-exist.
I want my business decisions to positively affect the natural resources, ecological diversity, and economic viability of the land, while raising nutritious beef.
I am optimistic about the future because ranching families manage their businesses with a "leave it better than you found it" approach. While Earth Day comes once a year, every day is Earth Day for ranchers.
Amber Morin
Graham County
