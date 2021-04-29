 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Resiliency and Sustainability go Hand-In-Hand for Ranchers
View Comments

Letter: Resiliency and Sustainability go Hand-In-Hand for Ranchers

  • Comments

With Earth Day on my mind, I want to share what sustainability means to me.

As a rancher in San Simon, business owner, and conservationist, my answer is grounded in the definition of resilience: the capacity to recover quickly. Ranchers in the West face extreme drought conditions, increasing temperatures, and intense wildfire seasons.

These climate factors stress not only livestock numbers and business finances but also wildlife and a landscape's ability to remain healthy. For example, our cattle graze in a carefully managed plan, with water sources also available to wildlife, so that the healthy cattle, forages, and wildlife can co-exist.

I want my business decisions to positively affect the natural resources, ecological diversity, and economic viability of the land, while raising nutritious beef.

I am optimistic about the future because ranching families manage their businesses with a "leave it better than you found it" approach. While Earth Day comes once a year, every day is Earth Day for ranchers.

Amber Morin

Graham County

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Broadway expanded

The Broadway expansion between Euclid and Country Club (known as the Sunshine Mile) has been in the works for over a year to expand the street…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News