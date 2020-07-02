Letter: Resisting arrest creates even worse situation

Resisting Arrest is a common denominator in many of the recent police involved encounters with suspects that have ended badly. When a 911 call comes into the police, we ask them to put their lives on the line to protect our lives and/or property from those in our community who are suspected of committing a crime. If you are following the news, resisting arrest generally makes the situation worse and sometimes fatal. Respect for law and order has taken a back seat in many of our communities and those we entrust to protect us are often ridiculed and disrespected in the worst of ways. Parents need to teach their children that the Police are here to protect the innocent and if they encounter lawful authority they need obey the instructions given to them, be respectful and do not resist. Resisting arrest, striking an officer, swearing at an officer or refusing to obey the instructions of the officer will only compound the situation.
Robert Guth
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
