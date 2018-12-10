The UofA ROTC should be commended for the Honor and Respect that they displayed in their Moving/Solemn USS Arizona Memorial Ceremony; Honoring/Respecting the 1,177 Men that Sacrificed their lives so that we can live in Freedom in our Representative Constitutional Democracy!
The Following should be ASHAMED for the Contrary; an Egregious Display of Disrespect and Dishonor: Arizona Daily Star and Local Television Stations for failing to Cover this Event; Elected Officials and the UofA President, Bobby Robbins, for Failing to Participate in this Event. Hang your Heads in SHAME!!!
Francis Saitta
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.