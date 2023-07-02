Fine particulate matter air pollution (PM 2.5) from fossil fuel combustion has been shown to contribute to nearly 1 in 5 deaths worldwide (Vohra et al. Environ. Res., 195 (2021), Article 110754). The worldwide annual death toll of 8 million people from PM 2.5 air pollution includes 350,000 premature deaths in the United States.

Our representative government, both at the federal level, including through the Environmental Protection Agency, and at the state level, should put the health and welfare of our citizens above the interests of the entities that emit hazardous amounts of PM 2.5 pollution. The externalities or indirect costs of PM 2.5 pollution, including higher health care costs and the economic costs of premature deaths, should be borne by the polluters and not by tax payers and rate payers.