"We need your help to keep publishing a range of ideas" says the Opinion Page Director. Ms. Gassen claims that letters and reader submissions are 90-10 liberal to conservative. I believe it. Read the paper, both news side and editorials . The political and economic information offered in the STAR mirrors this slant both in the "news" and "views". It's the same for both local and out of area submissions such as columnists and the AP. There is often a very one-sided headline leading to a rabid diatribe blasting the President, Republicans, conservatives etc. Rarely are there any serious criticisms of any on the left, except maybe on the bottom of the last page. If the STAR is serious (and I doubt it) about really publishing a range of ideas" I would believe that there is hope for print media. Meanwhile, I'll continue to read the STAR and grumble while paying its ever-increasing cost out of habit. Just don't ask me to justify it.
tom vana
Marana
