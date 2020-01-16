Letter: Respond to Arizona legislators

Re: the Jan. 14 article "How to keep track of proposed laws, be heard by legislators."
I praise the Arizona Daily Star's article explaining a user-friendly way to learn of and respond to current Arizona legislation. Citing azleg.gov, the article provides readers with a simple path to pending bills, support by legislators, and methods for response like RTS, request to speak. Bravo for this informative, civic article supporting citizen involvement. Please take advantage of the site and involve yourself in this state's political present and future.
Roger Shanley
East side
