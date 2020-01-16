Letter: Respond to Arizona legislators
View Comments

Letter: Respond to Arizona legislators

Re: the Jan. 14 article "How to keep track of proposed laws, be heard by legislators."

I praise the Arizona Daily Star's article explaining a user-friendly way to learn of and respond to current Arizona legislation. Citing azleg.gov, the article provides readers with a simple path to pending bills, support by legislators, and methods for response like RTS, request to speak. Bravo for this informative, civic article supporting citizen involvement. Please take advantage of the site and involve yourself in this state's political present and future.

Roger Shanley

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Our horse

I have always thought amusing the story of the Emperor Caligula who reportedly appointed his horse, Incitatus, to serve in the Roman Senate. A…

Local-issues

Letter: Gun task force

I applaud Mayor Romero for creating a task force on preventing gun violence. This is a step in the right direction to reduce the tragic toll g…

Local-issues

Letter: Banner Hospital

With all the negative press about health care, it is a pleasure to report a positive story about Banner Hospital. On arrival from Boise, Idaho…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News