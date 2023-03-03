I applaud the writer for his enthusiastic support of continuing the very popular free transit policy, which was adopted by our Mayor and Council almost three years ago. By doing so, our elected officials made transit in Tucson a public good, similar to roads, police, fire, parks and schools, i.e., no one can be excluded from using transit.

Now, it is difficult to imagine those who voted for it would now reject it. But thus far most of our elected leaders have been silent on the matter recently.

Annually, the city has a total revenue of well over $500 million, compounded with annual increases. The task is to either find less than 2% of that revenue or find other revenue sources to underwrite the annual operations budget.

Budget season is upon the city now. Why leave the over 50,000 daily riders in the dark? Vote now to be in the vanguard of US cities and renew - forever - no-fare public transit.

Richard Kaiser

Midtown