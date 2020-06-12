Letter: Response on County Attorney qualifications

I wholly reject the notion that Jonathan Mosher is qualified to be our next County Attorney. As a 21 year old whose generation sees a desperate need for change, elevating Mr. Mosher to lead prosecutor could not be a worse decision for our community. Mr. Mosher has twice been censured by the Arizona Supreme Court for misleading juries. I do not believe this makes him a tested prosecutor, but instead showcases a willingness to mislead the public at-large. He would simply be a retread of our current county attorney, bringing in the same ideals that have festered in our justice system, ideals that have lead to the rampant antagonization of non-violent offenders. I cannot, in good conscience, support a former corporate lawyer with a repeated history of misleading juries who would further the problems found within our current attorney’s office. Does my generation not deserve more than politics-as-usual?
Brannon Watters
Midtown
