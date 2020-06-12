Letter: Response on County Attorney qualifications
View Comments

Letter: Response on County Attorney qualifications

I wholly reject the notion that Jonathan Mosher is qualified to be our next County Attorney. As a 21 year old whose generation sees a desperate need for change, elevating Mr. Mosher to lead prosecutor could not be a worse decision for our community. Mr. Mosher has twice been censured by the Arizona Supreme Court for misleading juries. I do not believe this makes him a tested prosecutor, but instead showcases a willingness to mislead the public at-large. He would simply be a retread of our current county attorney, bringing in the same ideals that have festered in our justice system, ideals that have lead to the rampant antagonization of non-violent offenders. I cannot, in good conscience, support a former corporate lawyer with a repeated history of misleading juries who would further the problems found within our current attorney’s office. Does my generation not deserve more than politics-as-usual?

Brannon Watters

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: Huckelberry critics

Within the past two months I have listened to one critical speaker and read two critical comments of Mr. Huckelberry. Three I have worked with…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News